Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $180.00. The stock traded as low as $106.91 and last traded at $108.84, with a volume of 3025693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

