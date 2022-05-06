Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Radian Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Radian Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

