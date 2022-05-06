Raymond James Weighs in on Canfor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Canfor has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

