Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 267,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.