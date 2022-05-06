RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,354,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,581,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

RingCentral stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

