Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

