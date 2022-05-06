Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,568 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $48,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

