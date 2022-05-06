Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $85.09 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

