Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($76.84) target price from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.70 ($74.42).

Scout24 stock opened at €60.52 ($63.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($77.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.08 and its 200 day moving average is €57.44.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

