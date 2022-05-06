Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

