Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Board Announces Share Repurchase Program

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE SCI opened at $69.54 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

