Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

