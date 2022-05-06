SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $24,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 87.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 226,830 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 172,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 127,567 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.