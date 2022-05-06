SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,317 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,122,000 after acquiring an additional 561,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

