SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,676 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 851.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

