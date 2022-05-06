SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,972 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $156.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

