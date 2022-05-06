Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion.

