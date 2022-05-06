Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $1,350.00 to $550.00. The stock traded as low as $395.86 and last traded at $413.09, with a volume of 11351591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.49.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,008,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,021.89.

Shopify’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

