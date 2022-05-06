Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.