Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

