Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($22.99) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.86) to GBX 1,680 ($20.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.01) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685.40 ($21.05).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,321.50 ($16.51) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.01). The firm has a market cap of £11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,246.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,259.66.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

