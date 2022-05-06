Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 31.80 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.88.

Smiths News Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

