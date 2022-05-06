Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.
LON:SNWS opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 31.80 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.88.
Smiths News Company Profile (Get Rating)
