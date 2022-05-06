Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

