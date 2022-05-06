Stem (NYSE:STEM) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Critical Survey

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stem has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 9.20 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -0.94 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stem and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.49%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Summary

Stem beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TNR Technical Company Profile (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

