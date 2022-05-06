StockNews.com Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $65.63 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

