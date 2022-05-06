StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.35) to GBX 2,730 ($34.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,650 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

