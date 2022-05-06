StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Buy

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

