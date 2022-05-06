StockNews.com Upgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to “Buy”

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MIME. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 447,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

