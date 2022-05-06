Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

