Susquehanna Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $135.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

SWKS stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

