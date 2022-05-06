Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €128.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €128.00 ($134.74) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($125.26) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.63 ($128.04).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €109.35 ($115.11) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($77.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.97.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

