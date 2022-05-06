Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after buying an additional 93,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 348.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.