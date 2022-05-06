The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

TKR stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Timken has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

