The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

