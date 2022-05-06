TheStreet Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.92.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

