TheStreet Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.68.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

