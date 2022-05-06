TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ:TA opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 495.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 111,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.