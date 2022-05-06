Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Aubrey Adams Purchases 20,000 Shares

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($54,465.96).

LON BBOX opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.96.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.