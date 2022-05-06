UBS Group Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $133.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

