Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Under Armour worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $14.29 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

