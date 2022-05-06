Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Black Knight worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $71.81 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

