Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Buckle worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Buckle by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

BKE stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Buckle Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.