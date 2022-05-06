Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Exponent worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,508,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

