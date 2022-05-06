Vivo Capital Ix, Llc Sells 19,738 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,350,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $634,942.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

