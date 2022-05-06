Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €224.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €224.00 ($235.79) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

Volkswagen stock opened at €147.18 ($154.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a fifty-two week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €173.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

