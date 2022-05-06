Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($294.74) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €147.18 ($154.93) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a one year high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €173.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

