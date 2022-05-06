Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wajax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Wajax alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of WJX opened at C$21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$18.73 and a 1 year high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.72.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.