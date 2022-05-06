Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) versus General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Head to Head Review

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Cannabis and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.66 -$8.87 million N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance $132.51 billion 0.29 $2.54 billion $7.25 6.04

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38% Walgreens Boots Alliance 4.62% 19.15% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for General Cannabis and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance 1 10 0 0 1.91

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus target price of $50.31, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides central specialty pharmacy services and mail services. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 8,965 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and five specialty pharmacies. The International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty retail stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. It also engages in pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 4,031 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 548 optical practices, including 160 on a franchise basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

