Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,762,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,269 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,806 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 214.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 126.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.