Waters Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Waters in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

WAT stock opened at $333.24 on Thursday. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.25 and a 200 day moving average of $331.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 24.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

