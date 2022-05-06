Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

FND opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

